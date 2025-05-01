Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

