Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $48,544,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 130,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after buying an additional 878,003 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in BBB Foods by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBB opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $784.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBBB. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price target on shares of BBB Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

