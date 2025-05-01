Mariner LLC Purchases 4,161 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,715,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,629,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,464,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 81,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

