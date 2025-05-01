Mariner LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCLD opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

