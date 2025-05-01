Mariner LLC Raises Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $90.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $188.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Chord Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

