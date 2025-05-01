Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 255.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 908,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 85,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.81. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

