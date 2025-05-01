Mariner LLC Sells 199 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Herc by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.19 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.67 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is 62.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

