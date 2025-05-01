Mariner LLC Sells 9,272 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $51,310.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,977.24. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,033.75. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,477 shares of company stock worth $770,589. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

