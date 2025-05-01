Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marqeta by 1,255.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marqeta by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.42. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

