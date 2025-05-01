Marshall Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. Apple comprises 2.8% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.11 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.