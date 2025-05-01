Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree Price Performance
LendingTree stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on TREE
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree
In other LendingTree news, COO Scott Peyree bought 9,794 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,719.58. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.