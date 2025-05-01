Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 57,181 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 57,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $189,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $800,215.12. This represents a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $125,416.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.9 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.