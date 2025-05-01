Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,597 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Afya were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Afya by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Afya by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Afya by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Afya from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.60.

Afya Stock Performance

AFYA opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

Afya Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

