Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,394 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 535,426 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,715,961 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,813,449 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 282,851 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,543,056 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,270,509 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 197,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,362 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

