Marshall Wace LLP Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGML. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,183,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,050,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

SGML stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $894.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

