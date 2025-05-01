Marshall Wace LLP Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HOV opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a market cap of $571.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.43.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

