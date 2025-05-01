Marshall Wace LLP Has $917,000 Position in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.66% of Sagimet Biosciences worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.40. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

