Marshall Wace LLP Has $927,000 Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,223 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.62% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.74. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

