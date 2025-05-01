Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

