Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,833 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Immunocore by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 2,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Immunocore news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. The trade was a 60.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $62.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

