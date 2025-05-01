Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

