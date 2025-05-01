Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 10,200 Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 374,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $13,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,778. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Report on LMB

Limbach Company Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.