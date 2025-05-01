Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 26,599 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 151.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 109,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in WesBanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

