Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 53,586 Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Up 5.2 %

Inhibrx stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.