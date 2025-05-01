Marshall Wace LLP Sells 547,672 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 191,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,071,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of EWTX opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 496,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $36,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $447,822.19. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

