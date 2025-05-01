Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 29th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose products or services enable or support the creation of immersive virtual worlds collectively known as the metaverse. These firms often specialize in technologies such as virtual and augmented reality hardware, blockchain-based digital assets, 3D content creation tools, and social platforms for interactive, persistent online environments. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of digital economies and the blending of physical and virtual experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 86,109,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,155,781. NVIDIA has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.03. Globant has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

