MetLife (NYSE:MET) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.08). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

