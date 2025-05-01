MetLife (NYSE:MET) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

MetLife (NYSE:METGet Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

MetLife (NYSE:METGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.08). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

