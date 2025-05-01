Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 157789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Specifically, SVP Norman Scott sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $199,457.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,911.22. This trade represents a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $686.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

