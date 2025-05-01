MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 99.3% in April

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MMT opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 92,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,270,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,922,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.