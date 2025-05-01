MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 99.3% in April

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE MMT opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
