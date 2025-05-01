Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,550. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $374.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.15. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

