Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Monro worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,899,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,327,000.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $417.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

