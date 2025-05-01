Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Price

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

SAFE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Safehold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAFE

Safehold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Safehold by 317.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.