Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $510.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPZ. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.90 and its 200 day moving average is $449.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,325.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 3,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

