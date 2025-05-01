MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSG Entertainment by 785.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSG Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MSG Entertainment stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. MSG Entertainment has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSG Entertainment

MSG Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 323.63% and a net margin of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

