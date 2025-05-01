MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $175.28 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $116.89 and a one year high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

