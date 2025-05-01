Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after buying an additional 156,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 51,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after buying an additional 121,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

