Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $882.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Navigator has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Navigator by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,034,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 207,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Navigator by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,001,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 102,711 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 852,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 682,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 496,220 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

