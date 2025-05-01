Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $168.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 788.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

