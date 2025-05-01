Needham & Company LLC Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $125.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -151.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. Twilio has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after acquiring an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

