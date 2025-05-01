NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 405,894 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,894 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.2% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $264,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636,057 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $108.92 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

