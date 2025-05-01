NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,078,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $291,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

