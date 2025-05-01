NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 2,112 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 770.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $2,048,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Post by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of POST opened at $113.12 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $572,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. This trade represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

