NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 339 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,080,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.