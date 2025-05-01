NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

CGW opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $930.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

