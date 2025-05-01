NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1,567.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Argan by 1,123.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Argan Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.22.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $344,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,325. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.