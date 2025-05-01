NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

GEMD opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $42.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

