NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 3,832 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 327.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,462,000 after buying an additional 727,530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,464,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Webster Financial by 1,491.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 485,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,838,000 after acquiring an additional 455,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $86,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,373.28. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,017 shares of company stock worth $1,326,280. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

