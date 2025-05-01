NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.