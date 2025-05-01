NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 108.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 594,776 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 16.15%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

