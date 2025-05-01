NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BUG stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $934.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $36.81.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

